WKAR StayTuned Update
Community Wellness Month 2022
Celebrate the efforts towards greater community wellness this month with WKAR!

Fighting for Mental Health Awareness & Democracy: What to Watch in July

WKAR Public Media
Published June 30, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT
July Films & Features: Mental Health & Democracy
Courtesy
/
PBS World

Jul. 1-31 on WKAR WORLD 23.2 | Watch features that advocate for the fight for mental health awareness and freedom around the world.

July is Community Wellness Month for WKAR and we invite you to take the time to explore a selection of films that support this initiative by focusing on community leaders in the fields of mental health and democracy.

Check out these amazing PBS World features that look forward to a more open-minded, just and promising future for our communities.

