Manzanar, Diverted | POV

WKAR Public Media
Published July 15, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT
White grave marker with Japanese text in front of the Sierra Nevada mountains
Courtesy
/
PBS
Manzanar Cemetery in Independence, California

Mon., Jul. 18 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Native Americans, Japanese Americans and environmentalists defend their water from LA.

Three communities intersect, sharing histories of forced removal – Japanese Americans who were incarcerated at the Manzanar WWII concentration camp, Native Americans who were forced from these lands, and ranchers turned environmentalists, who were bought out by the LA Department of Water and Power. How do they come together in the present moment to defend their land and water from Los Angeles?

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This documentary is also available to watch live during the premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT POV:
The award-winning POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) series is the longest-running showcase on television to feature the work of America's best contemporary-issue independent filmmakers.

