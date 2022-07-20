Intelligent Lives | America ReFramed

Thu., Jul. 28 at 8 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 | Three young adults with intellectual disabilities work toward inclusion and independence.

Intelligent Lives follows three young adults with intellectual disabilities: Micah, Naieer and Naomie, who, with the support of family, educators and colleagues, work toward a future marked with increased inclusion and independence. Their lives challenge staid notions of intelligence as they navigate high school, college and the workforce. Narrated by Academy Award-winning actor, Chris Cooper.

This documentary is only available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream .

MORE ABOUT AMERICA REFRAMED:

America ReFramed brings to life compelling stories, personal voices and experiences that illuminate the contours of our ever-changing country. Since 2012, the series has premiered 170 films - more than half helmed by female makers and a third credited to BIPOC makers - centering stories of the LGBTQ community, people with disabilities, the formerly incarcerated, veterans, immigrants and more.