Positive All The Way

Thu., Jul. 28 at 9:30 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Inspiring story of the Paralympic movement's revolution and its charismatic founder.

Inspiring story of the Paralympic movement’s recent revolution, profiling its extraordinary founder, Sir Philip Craven, who was paralyzed at age 16 but determined to make an impact in the way the world sees these courageous athletes.

"Parasport is one of the truest embodiments of that very precious social activity – SPORT!” Sir Philip Craven said. “It is packed with positive energy which will infuse into your veins as you absorb this amazing tribute to Para athletes from all over the world."