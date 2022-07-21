© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Community Wellness Month 2022
Community Wellness
Celebrate the efforts towards greater community wellness this month with WKAR!

Positive All The Way

WKAR Public Media
Published July 21, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT
Three paracyclists compete in the 2004 Paralympics
Courtesy
/
PBS Hawai'i

Thu., Jul. 28 at 9:30 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Inspiring story of the Paralympic movement's revolution and its charismatic founder.

Inspiring story of the Paralympic movement’s recent revolution, profiling its extraordinary founder, Sir Philip Craven, who was paralyzed at age 16 but determined to make an impact in the way the world sees these courageous athletes.

"Parasport is one of the truest embodiments of that very precious social activity – SPORT!” Sir Philip Craven said. “It is packed with positive energy which will infuse into your veins as you absorb this amazing tribute to Para athletes from all over the world."

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org before, during or after the premiere date.

