© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Community Wellness Month 2022
Community Wellness
Celebrate the efforts towards greater community wellness this month with WKAR!

Fake: Searching For Truth in the Age of Misinformation

WKAR Public Media
Published July 22, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT
Woman with headphones at Senior Planet in New York City.
Courtesy
/
American Public Television

Sun., Jul. 31 at 11 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Learn the tools to help discern fact from fiction in news reports and identify fake news.

Given the sheer volume of news available, how can the average person separate fact from fiction? This documentary draws from common sense, critical thinking skills, and universal standards of journalism to give viewers the tools to discern fact from fiction in news reports, identify fake news, and evaluate the biases of real news.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org before, during or after the premiere date.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned Update
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE