Fake: Searching For Truth in the Age of Misinformation

Learn the tools to help discern fact from fiction in news reports and identify fake news.

Given the sheer volume of news available, how can the average person separate fact from fiction? This documentary draws from common sense, critical thinking skills, and universal standards of journalism to give viewers the tools to discern fact from fiction in news reports, identify fake news, and evaluate the biases of real news.