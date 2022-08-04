© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Afghanistan Undercover | Frontline

WKAR Public Media
Published August 4, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT
Afghan women wait in a crowd
Ali Khara
/
Reuters
Afghan women wait to receive bread in Kabul in January.

Tue., Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | An undercover investigation into the Taliban’s crackdown on women in Afghanistan.

Frontline correspondent Ramita Navai reveals the harsh realities of life for women under the Taliban’s rule — meeting a group of female lawyers forbidden from working, riding along with an underground network of female activists who go on dangerous rescue missions and secretly filming in a jail where women are being held by the Taliban without trial or charge.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This documentary is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT FRONTLINE:
As U.S. television’s longest running investigative documentary series, Frontline explores and illuminates the critical issues of our times, from business and health to social issues, politics and war.

Frontline
