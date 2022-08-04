Afghanistan Undercover | Frontline

Tue., Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | An undercover investigation into the Taliban’s crackdown on women in Afghanistan.

Frontline correspondent Ramita Navai reveals the harsh realities of life for women under the Taliban’s rule — meeting a group of female lawyers forbidden from working, riding along with an underground network of female activists who go on dangerous rescue missions and secretly filming in a jail where women are being held by the Taliban without trial or charge.

As U.S. television’s longest running investigative documentary series, Frontline explores and illuminates the critical issues of our times, from business and health to social issues, politics and war.