Fatal Flood | American Experience
Wed., Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In 1927, the Mississippi River flooded from New Orleans, leaving a million homeless.
In the spring of 1927, after weeks of incessant rains, the Mississippi River went on a rampage from Cairo, Illinois to New Orleans, inundating hundreds of towns, killing as many as a thousand people and leaving a million homeless.
In Greenville, Mississippi, efforts to contain the river pitted the majority black population against an aristocratic plantation family, the Percys, and the Percys against themselves. A dramatic story of greed, power and race during one of America's greatest natural disasters.
This episode is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.
