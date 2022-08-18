Fatal Flood | American Experience

Wed., Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In 1927, the Mississippi River flooded from New Orleans, leaving a million homeless.

In the spring of 1927, after weeks of incessant rains, the Mississippi River went on a rampage from Cairo, Illinois to New Orleans, inundating hundreds of towns, killing as many as a thousand people and leaving a million homeless.

In Greenville, Mississippi, efforts to contain the river pitted the majority black population against an aristocratic plantation family, the Percys, and the Percys against themselves. A dramatic story of greed, power and race during one of America's greatest natural disasters.

This episode is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream .

