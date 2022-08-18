Fatal Flood | American Experience

© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
August 18, 2022
Wed., Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In 1927, the Mississippi River flooded from New Orleans, leaving a million homeless.

In the spring of 1927, after weeks of incessant rains, the Mississippi River went on a rampage from Cairo, Illinois to New Orleans, inundating hundreds of towns, killing as many as a thousand people and leaving a million homeless.

In Greenville, Mississippi, efforts to contain the river pitted the majority black population against an aristocratic plantation family, the Percys, and the Percys against themselves. A dramatic story of greed, power and race during one of America's greatest natural disasters.

This episode is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

For more than 30 years, American Experience has been television’s most-watched history series, bringing to life the incredible characters and epic stories that have shaped America’s past and present.

