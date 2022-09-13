Hispanic Heritage | WKAR TV - Oct. 1-15, 2022

AIRING IN PRIMETIME on WKAR HD and WKAR World, Oct. 1-Oct. 15, 2022.

Three Cuban baseball players leave their families and risk exile to train in Central America and chase their dreams of playing in the United States. At the shadowy nexus of the migrant trail and pro sports, The Last Out chronicles their difficult journey, from multi-step immigration obstacles and learning English to the broken promises and dubious motives of agents.

Examine the past 30 years, as a second wave of Cubans and hundreds of thousands Salvadorans, Nicaraguans and Guatemalans flee to the U.S., creating a debate over undocumented immigrants that leads to calls for tightened borders, English-only laws and efforts to brand the undocumented as a drain on public resources. Simultaneously, the Latino influence is booming in business, sports, media, politics and entertainment. Latino Americans become the largest and youngest growing sector of the American population.

RE-EVOLUTION: SUENOS is the final part of filmmaker Cray Novick's ongoing, thoughtful look at Cuba and its culture. This special shares individual views and perceptions of Cuba - especially American ones - and the many, varied dreams that are held for the country's future. The program begins with an interview of travel guru Rick Steves, who reflects on a recent visit to Cuba with family and how travel can be a political act. Then, it delves more deeply into Cuban youth culture, profiling members of a local dance company who create community, as well as international funk group "Cimafunk." Musicians comment on how the internet has changed the way they live and work, while the founders of Bajanda, an "Uber-like" taxi app, discuss their challenges launching in Cuba.

Migrants go missing in rural South Texas more than anywhere else in the U.S. For many families whose loved ones have disappeared after crossing the Mexico border, one activist detective is their last hope.

