Hispanic Heritage | WKAR TV - Sep. 15-30, 2022

Celebrate and explore Hispanic Heritage Month with WKAR

AIRING IN PRIMETIME on WKAR HD and WKAR World, Sep. 15-Sep. 30, 2022.

SEPTEMBER on WKAR HD (23.1)

All times are PM. Listings are subject to change

21 | Wed

10:00 Nova: Cuba's Cancer Hope

When the U.S. trade embargo left Cuba isolated from medical resources, Cuban scientists were forced to get creative. Now they've developed lung cancer vaccines that show so much promise, some Americans are defying the embargo and traveling to Cuba for treatment. In an unprecedented move, Cuban researchers are working with U.S. partners to make the medicines more widely available.

26 | Mon

9:00 Singing Our Way to Freedom

SINGING OUR WAY TO FREEDOM chronicles the life and music of Ramon "Chunky" Sanchez, from his humble beginnings as a farmworker in Blythe, California to the dramatic moment when he received one of our nation's highest musical honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Chunky's arc of transformation from marginalized farm kid to charismatic social activist shows how one person can mobilize people to change the world.

30 | Fri

9:00 35th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Celebrate the recipients of the 35th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

10:00 Great Performances: Roots of Latin Jazz

Celebrate the rhythms of Latin music with the Raices Jazz Orchestra and performances by GRAMMY-winning artists including Richard Bona and Anaadi. Hosted by Sheila E.

SEPTEMBER on WKAR World (23.2)

All times are PM. Check WKAR TV What's On for additional broadcast dates/times

15 | Thu

8:00 America ReFramed: Five Years North

FIVE YEARS NORTH is the story of America's immigration system through the eyes of Luis and Judy. Luis is an undocumented Guatemalan boy who arrives alone in New York City with little support and many responsibilities. Judy is a veteran ICE agent with Cuban American and Puerto Rican roots, who must weigh the human cost of her work against the future her family would face without her paycheck.

9:30 Rudolfo Anaya: The Magic of Words

Rudolfo Anaya was the first Hispanic American writer to achieve major publishing success with his landmark novel, Bless Me, Ultima, in print since 1972. Recipient of the National Medal for the Arts, Anaya has demonstrated a lifelong determination to persevere - through poverty, catastrophic injury and an almost insurmountable artistic struggle to publish - and in the end, succeed. "Rudolfo Anaya: The Magic Of Words," is a vital reference to the authentic culture of Hispanic New Mexico. And while the wellspring of Anaya's stories is New Mexico, his insight is invaluable to understand the quest by all Hispanic Americans for cultural identity, recognition and respect.

18 | Sun

10:00 American Masters: Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go for It

Discover how Moreno defied her humble upbringing and racism to become one of a select group of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners. Explore her 70-year career with new interviews, clips of her iconic roles and scenes of the star on set today.

19 | Mon

8:00 Latino Americans: Empire of Dreams

See how the American population is reshaped by Latino immigration starting in 1880 and continuing into the 1940s: Cubans, Mexicans and Puerto Ricans begin arriving in the U.S. and start to build communities in South Florida, Los Angeles and New York.

21 | Wed

8:30 POV: Stateless

An electoral campaign uncovers the complex history and politics of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Follow families of those affected by the 2013 legislation stripping citizenship from Dominicans of Haitian descent.

22 | Thu

8:00 America ReFramed: We Like It Like That

We Like it Like That tells the story of Latin boogaloo in New York City. It is a product of the melting pot, a colorful expression of 1960s Latino soul, straight from the streets of El Barrio, the South Bronx and Brooklyn. Starring Latin boogaloo legends like Joe Bataan, Johnny Colon and Pete Rodriguez, We Like It Like That explores this lesser-known, but pivotal moment in Latin music history, through original interviews, music recordings, live performances, dancing and rare archival footage and images. From its origins to its recent resurgence in popularity, We Like It Like That tells the story of a sound that redefined a generation and was too funky to keep down.

9:30 Salsa! The Dance Sensation

Dubbed by many the most popular social dance in the world, it is practiced today by people of all ages, ethnicities, and cultures. In South Florida, this Latin-flavored dance, infused with Caribbean and African roots, is performed with distinct passion and artistry. From the nightclubs to the performance halls, from senior centers to salsa schools, the dance that began as a folk tradition has exploded into the mainstream. Today, an array of stories, histories, and traditions are recounted on dance floors across the region. From Casino-style to Colombian, from Puerto Rican to Dominican, the varied styles of the dance help delineate cultural identities, while also creating connections and friendships. Today, this Latin-flavored dance, infused with Caribbean and African rhythms, is performed with a distinct passion and artistry. From nightclubs to performance halls, from senior centers to salsa schools, the dance that began as a folk tradition has exploded into the mainstream. Narrated by singer, songwriter and record producer Willy Chirino, SALSA! THE DANCE SENSATION delves into the dance as an art form, as a bonding agent, and as a chronicler of history and family tradition. From the top performers at the Miami Salsa Congress to salsa school students, the documentary reveals the compelling stories behind this cultural phenomenon. From Casino-style to Colombian, from Puerto Rican to Dominican, the varied forms of the dance help delineate cultural identities, while also creating connections and friendships.

24 | Sat

8:00 La Frontera with Pati Jinich: Miles from Nowhere

Acclaimed chef and James Beard Award-winning host Pati Jinich travels from El Paso and Juarez to Big Bend National Park. She discovers the people, places and food -- from burritos to Middle Eastern cuisine -- that make this region unique.

9:00 La Frontera with Pati Jinich: From Dos Laredos to Mars

Chef Pati Jinich travels from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo to Brownsville, Texas. She learns how tight-knit family bonds are an underlying theme connecting everything in the Laredos and throughout La Frontera.

10:00 America ReFramed: We Like It Like That

We Like it Like That tells the story of Latin boogaloo in New York City. It is a product of the melting pot, a colorful expression of 1960s Latino soul, straight from the streets of El Barrio, the South Bronx and Brooklyn. Starring Latin boogaloo legends like Joe Bataan, Johnny Colon and Pete Rodriguez, We Like It Like That explores this lesser-known, but pivotal moment in Latin music history, through original interviews, music recordings, live performances, dancing and rare archival footage and images. From its origins to its recent resurgence in popularity, We Like It Like That tells the story of a sound that redefined a generation and was too funky to keep down.

26 | Mon

8:00 Latino Americans: The New Latinos

Review the decades after World War II through the early 1960s, as swelling numbers of immigrants from Puerto Rico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic seek economic opportunities.

30 | Fri

8:00 Cuba: The Forgotten Revolution

CUBA: THE FORGOTTEN REVOLUTION tells the virtually unknown story of Cuban revolutionaries Frank Pais and Juan Antonio Echeverria. Working largely independently from each other, these young men - a school teacher and architecture student, respectively - played critical roles in the eventual overthrow of dictator Fulgencio Batista y Zaldivar, although their names seldom appear alongside their more famous contemporaries, Fidel Castro and Che Guevara. Scholar Lillian Guerra, of Yale and Florida State University, explains: "It is as if we told the tale of the American Revolution as solely Washington's story, leaving out Franklin, Jefferson, Adams and others." New scholarship and recently accessed footage challenge the prevailing view - in part manufactured and perpetuated by Che Guevara - that Castro's army of 200 guerillas single-handedly defeated tens of thousands of Batista's professional soldiers and liberated the people of Cuba. In actuality, Pais and Echeverria's city-based insurgencies in Santiago and Havana held the key to generating popular support for resistance and undermining the authority of Batista and his secret police. Both Pais and Echeverria rivaled Castro in popularity and power during the height of the Revolution yet neither man lived to see the movement succeed. A close associate reportedly gunned down Pais in the street; Echeverria died in a daring raid on the palace. CUBA: THE FORGOTTEN REVOLUTION highlights the complexities inherent in revolutions and examines the shaping (and reshaping) of the final historical record through exclusive interviews and archival stock footage. Cuban revolution participants and observers, family members of the men, Americans who fought alongside Castro and Guevara, and a former CIA agent responsible for smuggling secret radio equipment to the rebels share their experiences from that era, while leading historians consider the newly revealed information.

9:30 Re-Evolution: Salud

RE-EVOLUTION: SALUD is part of filmmaker Cray Novick's ongoing, thoughtful look at Cuba and its culture. This special focuses on Cuba's unique management of health and agricultural resources, and how development in these areas could highlight possible solutions to global challenges. The program follows a Cuban doctor and nurse on home visits to see how Cubans access healthcare, while a focus on biomedical technology in the country reveals how the ongoing U.S. embargo has impacted distribution of medicines that have promise in helping with symptoms of diabetes. The half-hour film also visits Escuela Latinoamericana de Medicina (ELAM) in Havana, one of the world's largest schools of medicine, where international students compare their experiences between Cuba and their home countries. Finally, RE-EVOLUTION: SALUD explores green medicine and agriculture via a farmer attempting to balance sustainable practices and the needs of his workers.