© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry On | American Masters

WKAR Public Media
Published November 19, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST
30 Rockabilly credit Christie Goodwin.jpg
PBS
Band performing

Tue Nov. 22 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | See the story of the Indigenous singer-songwriter, social activist, educator and artist.

Experience the story of the Oscar-winning Indigenous artist from her rise to prominence in New York’s Greenwich Village folk music scene through her six-decade groundbreaking career as a singer-songwriter, social activist, educator and artist.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. These episodes are also available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT AMERICAN MASTERS:
Now in its 36th season on PBS, American Masters illuminates the lives and creative journeys of our nation’s most enduring artistic giants: those who have left an indelible impression on our cultural landscape.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Native American Heritage Month 2022American Masters
Between now and Giving Tuesday, support the fact-based journalism you value with a financial contribution. Your investment keeps independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan & beyond. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE