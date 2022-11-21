Native American Heritage Month 2022

-
Wed Nov. 23 at 8PM on WKAR World 23.2 | San Francisco nonprofit Bay Area American Indian Two-Spirits (BAAITS) has hosted an annual queer-friendly powwow since 2012, the first and largest LGBTQI-hosted one of its kind in North America.
-
Tue Nov. 22 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | See the story of the Indigenous singer-songwriter, social activist, educator and artist.
-
Mon Nov. 21 at 9PM on WKAR World 23.2 | Most people think that Thanksgiving was first observed by the Pilgrims in 1621. It wasn’t.
-
Mon Nov 21. at 8PM on WKAR World 23.2 | Explore the splendor and ingenuity of the world created by America’s First Peoples, 15,000 years ago.
-
Celebrate and explore Native American Heritage Month with WKAR HD and WKAR World!