San Francisco nonprofit Bay Area American Indian Two-Spirits (BAAITS) has hosted an annual queer-friendly powwow since 2012, the first and largest LGBTQI-hosted one of its kind in North America.

The film tracks growth from the modest one-room inaugural dance to the huge events now conducted at a massive venue. Staff works long hours to provide a warm welcome to native and ally visitors from around the country. When traditional conservative powwow protocol conflicts with queer-positive identity, the two-spirit powwow changes up the rules. For LGBTQI natives still facing prejudice and stigmatization at home, just attending the powwow is a pioneering act of resistance. But when they arrive, some are surprised to find welcoming community, great drumming and dancing, and a lot of fun.