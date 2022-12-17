A Chanticleer Christmas

© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Published December 17, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST
Fri Dec. 23 at 9AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | A program of holiday favorites, new and old, will be presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices."

Chanticleer is one of the premiere vocal ensembles in the nation. The ensemble has won two Grammys and is a member of the American Classical Music Hall of Fame.

Repeated on Dec 23 at 9AM

