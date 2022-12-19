© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico

WKAR Public Media
Published December 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST
stile
Marco Borggreve
/
NPR
The London-based a cappella choir Stile Antico brings a program of Christmas music to Cambridge, Mass.

Thu Dec. 22 at 2PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices.

Stile Antico, the award winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul’s church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group’s luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd. Hosted by Cathy Fuller of WGBH and presented by NPR Music.

