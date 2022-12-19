A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico

Thu Dec. 22 at 2PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices.

Stile Antico, the award winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul’s church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group’s luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd. Hosted by Cathy Fuller of WGBH and presented by NPR Music.

