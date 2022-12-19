© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

Messiah 1742: The Sound of the Dublin Premiere

WKAR Public Media
Published December 19, 2022
Wed Dec. 21 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | This is a guided tour of how Handel's Messiah would have sounded at its premiere over 250 years ago.

Many 21st-century performances of Handel's Messiah have over a hundred people in the chorus, but when Messiah was first performed in 1742, the chorus probably had more like 15 people.

