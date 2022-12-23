© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

Michael Flynn's Holy War | Frontline

WKAR Public Media
Published December 23, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST
MxRMflW-asset-mezzanine-16x9-UCvAs98.jpg
PBS
/
PBS

Sat Dec. 24 at 9PM on WKAR World 23.2 & STREAMING | How did Michael Flynn go from being an elite soldier overseas to waging a “spiritual war” in America?

In collaboration with the Associated Press, FRONTLINE examines how the retired three-star general has emerged as a leader in a far-right movement that puts its brand of Christianity at the center of American civic life & institutions and is attracting election deniers, conspiracists & extremists.

Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Frontline
Support award-winning journalism with a contribution of $100 before December 31st. That's $1 for every year WKAR has been on the air! Donate today and help keep mid-Michigan well informed in 2023.
DONATE