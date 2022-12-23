Michael Flynn's Holy War | Frontline

Sat Dec. 24 at 9PM on WKAR World 23.2 & STREAMING | How did Michael Flynn go from being an elite soldier overseas to waging a “spiritual war” in America?

In collaboration with the Associated Press, FRONTLINE examines how the retired three-star general has emerged as a leader in a far-right movement that puts its brand of Christianity at the center of American civic life & institutions and is attracting election deniers, conspiracists & extremists.