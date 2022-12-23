© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

The Thistle & Shamrock Presents ‘A Child’s Christmas In Wales'

WKAR Public Media
Published December 23, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST
Sun Dec. 25 at 9PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | In this program, originally broadcast in 2015, Cerys Matthews narrates excerpts from the Dylan Thomas holiday classic, set to music that she created and recorded with her collaborator Mason Neely.

Cerys Matthews is Welsh musician and patron of the Dylan Thomas Society. One reviewer wrote: "Dylan’s words are so deliciously descriptive to begin with, and Matthews’ lilting Welsh accent, and deep understanding of the culture illuminates them further. Her love of Dylan’s poetry shines throughout, and serves to make it accessible to a wide audience." Hosted by Fiona Ritchie.

