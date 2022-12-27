The Truth About Fat | NOVA

Wed Dec. 28 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Could it be that body fat has more to do with biological processes than personal choices?

For generations, fat has been the enemy. We’ve demonized it as a cumbersome health risk and cast overweight individuals as too gluttonous or lazy to make healthy choices. But scientists are coming to understand that fat is not so simple. In fact, it’s a fascinating and dynamic organ — one whose size has more to do with biological processes than personal choices.