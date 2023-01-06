January 2023 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, Jan. 5 - Jan. 25 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Repeat broadcasts Sundays at 1PM

Jan. 5

He’s one of the most versatile composers around and this week, music by Howard Shore. We’ll sample his collaborations with David Cronenberg (The Fly), Martin Scorsese (The Departed), and of course Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings trilogy).

Jan. 12

Order in the court! An hour of legal proceedings from Elmer Bernstein’s classic To Kill A Mockingbird (which features a young John Williams playing piano), to kicking the tires of Randy Edelman’s My Cousin Vinny soundtrack, and much more.

Jan. 19

This week, we’re pounding the pavement in an hour of road movies. From Nancy Wilson’s score to Almost Famous; the high-octane of Tom Holkenborg’s Mad Max: Fury Road; plus the first collaboration between director Stephen Spielberg and composer John Williams – The Sugarland Express.

Jan. 25

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org.

MORE ABOUT MICHIGAN MATINEE

Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.