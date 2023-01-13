Downton Abbey Marathon | Jan 15

Sun Jan. 15 at 11:30AM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Continue revisiting Season 5 of the Downton Abbey Marathon.

11:30AM

Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode Three

Violet learns about Mary and Tony from Spratt; Mary tells Violet she plans to wed Tony, but admits to Tom that she has no such intention.

12:45PM

Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode Four

Sarah Bunting continues to cause waves above stairs but this time she may have gone too far; on returning to Downton, Thomas is suffering an inexplicable illness, and Baxter suspects there's more to it than he's letting on.

1:50 PM

Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode Five

Simon Bricker returns to Downton to discuss the painting with Cora, but this time his flirting may have crossed the line. Branson makes a difficult decision about Sarah Bunting, and Rose encounters a handsome stranger.

3:00PM

Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode Six

Relations between Robert and Cora are strained; Blake's scheming starts to come to fruition; Mary is unexpectedly pitted against her love rival.

4:15PM

Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode Seven

Rosamund arrives at Downton following Edith's shocking departure; Edith's secret may be exposed to the family; Rose is delighted to introduce Atticus and his parents to Downton for the first time.

5:20PM

Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode Eight

reparations are under way for Rose's big day, but family tensions on both sides threaten to derail proceedings; Edith's arrangement with Marigold is happily working out, but she and Cora continue to conceal the truth from Robert.