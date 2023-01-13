Downton Abbey Marathon | Jan 15
Sun Jan. 15 at 11:30AM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Continue revisiting Season 5 of the Downton Abbey Marathon.
11:30AM
Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode Three
Violet learns about Mary and Tony from Spratt; Mary tells Violet she plans to wed Tony, but admits to Tom that she has no such intention.
12:45PM
Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode Four
Sarah Bunting continues to cause waves above stairs but this time she may have gone too far; on returning to Downton, Thomas is suffering an inexplicable illness, and Baxter suspects there's more to it than he's letting on.
1:50 PM
Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode Five
Simon Bricker returns to Downton to discuss the painting with Cora, but this time his flirting may have crossed the line. Branson makes a difficult decision about Sarah Bunting, and Rose encounters a handsome stranger.
3:00PM
Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode Six
Relations between Robert and Cora are strained; Blake's scheming starts to come to fruition; Mary is unexpectedly pitted against her love rival.
4:15PM
Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode Seven
Rosamund arrives at Downton following Edith's shocking departure; Edith's secret may be exposed to the family; Rose is delighted to introduce Atticus and his parents to Downton for the first time.
5:20PM
Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode Eight
reparations are under way for Rose's big day, but family tensions on both sides threaten to derail proceedings; Edith's arrangement with Marigold is happily working out, but she and Cora continue to conceal the truth from Robert.
This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.