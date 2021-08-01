-
Sun. Jun. 6 at 11:30am on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Follow the upstairs and downstairs families of Downton as Britain joins World War I. Who will go to…
-
Martin, a trail blazer for American-born Black marathoners, is shattering records and looking to reach the top of the running world.Nathan Martin does not…
-
An engaged western Michigan couple plan to tie the knot halfway through a marathon in downtown Detroit and then complete the event as husband and wife.A…
-
Fri. Sep. 1 at 9pm through the evening of Mon. Sep. 4 on WKAR-HD 23.1| For those missing their weekly dose of the joys and travails of the Crawley family…
-
Today on Current State: Lansing police chief retires; folk legend Tom Paxton; Michigan tourism; world renowned trumpeter Alison Balsom; and the Lansing…
-
Runners from around Michigan, the Midwest, Europe and South America will gather on Sunday for the second annual Lansing Marathon. At last years inaugural…
-
About 1800 runners braved blustery conditions Sunday for what organizers call the first ever Lansing Marathon.The event also included a half-marathon, a 5…
-
Organizers in Lansing are counting down to April, when the city will hold its inaugural marathon. The Lansing Marathon will take place April 22 and cover…