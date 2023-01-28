© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Putin and the Presidents | Frontline

WKAR Public Media
Published January 28, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST
Tue Jan. 31 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Vladimir Putin’s clashes with American presidents as he’s tried to rebuild the Russian empire.

Vladimir Putin’s clashes with American presidents as he’s tried to rebuild the Russian empire. Over five administrations, the miscalculations and missteps of American presidents, culminating in Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

