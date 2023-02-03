Gateways Radio Hosted by Garrett McQueen

Tuesdays, Feb. 7 - Feb. 28 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | The Gateways Music Festival Orchestra is a 125+ member ensemble of musicians of African descent under the leadership of conductor Anthony Parnther.

The Orchestra made its stunning Carnegie Hall debut on April 24, 2022 as the first all-Black orchestra to be presented by the famed venue. Gateways Radio features exceptional compositions and exquisite performances, celebrating the Gateways Music Festival’s mission of connecting and supporting classical musicians of African descent and serving as a source of inspiration, enlightenment, and engagement for communities—especially communities underrepresented in classical music.

Tue. Feb. 7

Series Premiere: Music by Gabriela Lena Frank, James V. Cockerham, Gernot Wolfgang, Scott Joplin, and William Grant Still.

Tue. Feb. 14

Performances by the Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble, pianist Althea Waites, the Howard Johnson Chorale, and the Gateways Orchestra under the baton of Michael Morgan.

Tue. Feb. 21

Branford Marsalis and Thomas Walsh are among the soloists in this mixed-rep program.

Tue Feb. 28

Artists featured include pianist Armenta Hummings Dumasani, the Catalyst Quartet, and cellist Thapelo Masita.