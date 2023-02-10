© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Love in the Time of Fentanyl | Independent Lens

WKAR Public Media
Published February 10, 2023
Independent Lens
Independent Lens

Mon Feb. 13 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | As deaths in Vancouver, Canada, reach an all-time high, the Overdose Prevention Society opens its doors—a renegade supervised drug consumption site that employs active and former drug users.

Its staff and volunteers do whatever it takes to save lives and give hope to a marginalized community in this intimate documentary that looks beyond the stigma of people who use fentanyl and other drugs. 

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

