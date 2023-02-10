Love in the Time of Fentanyl | Independent Lens

Mon Feb. 13 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | As deaths in Vancouver, Canada, reach an all-time high, the Overdose Prevention Society opens its doors—a renegade supervised drug consumption site that employs active and former drug users.

Its staff and volunteers do whatever it takes to save lives and give hope to a marginalized community in this intimate documentary that looks beyond the stigma of people who use fentanyl and other drugs.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.