DSO Live! | March 3rd

Fri Mar. 3 at 10:40AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | It’s time for the beloved annual “Classical Roots” concert from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Guest Conductor Na’zir McFaddentakes the podium to lead the DSO and a variety of guest artists like bass-baritone Davóne Tines, clarinetist Anthony McGill, the Brazeal Dennard Chorale and more with music exploring what it is to be Black in America. Works like Anthony Davis’ “You Have the Right to Remain Silent,” Florence Price’s second Concert Overture, John Rosamond Johnson’s stirring anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and more.

The DSO Live is made possible thanks to WKAR’s partnership with WRCJ in Detroit.

