© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Literary Music Week

WKAR Public Media
Published March 4, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST
Books!
Abhi Sharma
/
Flickr

Mon Mar. 6 - Fri Mar. 10 on 90.5 FM & STREAMING

While WKAR may be in the midst of our Century of Service Celebration, we have learned that March also marks the 100th anniversary of the East Lansing Public Library. Join 90.5 Classical as we give nods towards the ELPL’s landmark birthday with hourly pieces of classical music inspired by literary works from Shakespeare to Severus Snape.

Do you have a favorite musical adaptation for a piece of literature? Email us your favorites to Ask@WKAR.org.

WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update wkar radioradio specialEast Lansing Public Library
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE