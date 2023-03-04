Literary Music Week

Mon Mar. 6 - Fri Mar. 10 on 90.5 FM & STREAMING

While WKAR may be in the midst of our Century of Service Celebration, we have learned that March also marks the 100th anniversary of the East Lansing Public Library. Join 90.5 Classical as we give nods towards the ELPL’s landmark birthday with hourly pieces of classical music inspired by literary works from Shakespeare to Severus Snape.

Do you have a favorite musical adaptation for a piece of literature? Email us your favorites to Ask@WKAR.org.

