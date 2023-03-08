© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tina Turner : One Last Time

Published March 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST
Tina Turner
Courtesy of Mercury Studios
/
PBS

Sat Mar. 11 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join one of the best-selling recording artists of all time for her unforgettable concert filmed at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2000.

In 2000, Tina Turner’s concert at London’s Wembley Stadium was filmed with a state-of-the-art stage set, 18 cameras and one of the world’s top directors. Turner’s inspiring, powerful performance made it an unforgettable event. Blasting out hit after hit and taking the audience through her amazing four-decade career, Turner once again proved herself to be “simply the best.”

Watching the show reveals why she set records for the largest paying audience for a solo performer and for one of the highest-grossing tours of all time. One Last Time will stand as a cherished, collectible performance experience for her millions of fans.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

