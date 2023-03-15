Joni Mitchell : The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Wed Mar. 15 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Joni Mitchell receives the 2023 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

After getting her start in coffee shops Joni Mitchell went on to set a new standard, marrying music and lyrics with such songs as “Both Sides, Now.” While her early material is often categorized as “folk,” she became a household name with music that defies categorization.

