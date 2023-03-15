© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Women's History Month 2023

Joni Mitchell : The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

WKAR Public Media
Published March 15, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT
Gershwin Program

Wed Mar. 15 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Joni Mitchell receives the 2023 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

After getting her start in coffee shops Joni Mitchell went on to set a new standard, marrying music and lyrics with such songs as "Both Sides, Now." While her early material is often categorized as "folk," she became a household name with music that defies categorization.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

