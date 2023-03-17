DSO Live! | March 24th

Fri Mar. 24 at 10:40AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Join The Detroit Symphony Orchestra, music director Jader Bignamini and pianist George Li at Orchestra Hall for a live broadcast.

The DSO live returns with music director Jader Bignamini back on the podium at Orchestra Hall in midtown Detroit welcoming pianist George Li to perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto, while the DSO also plays the 4th and final Symphony by Johannes Brahms, and music by the Black-British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, his deceptively titled “Ballade,” which has plenty of rollicking moments for all listeners.

The DSO Live is made possible thanks to WKAR’s partnership with WRCJ in Detroit.

