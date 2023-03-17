© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

DSO Live! | March 24th

Published March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
Music director conducting orchestra
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Detroit Symphony Orchestra Music Director Jader Bignamini

Fri Mar. 24 at 10:40AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Join The Detroit Symphony Orchestra, music director Jader Bignamini and pianist George Li at Orchestra Hall for a live broadcast.

The DSO live returns with music director Jader Bignamini back on the podium at Orchestra Hall in midtown Detroit welcoming pianist George Li to perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto, while the DSO also plays the 4th and final Symphony by Johannes Brahms, and music by the Black-British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, his deceptively titled “Ballade,” which has plenty of rollicking moments for all listeners.

The DSO Live is made possible thanks to WKAR’s partnership with WRCJ in Detroit.

WKAR StayTuned Update DSODetroit Symphony OrchestraRadio
