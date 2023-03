Mon Mar. 27 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Modern women in China keep alive the tradition of Nüshu, a secret written language.

The bonds of sisterhood, and the parallels of struggles among generations of women in China, are drawn together by the once-secret written language of Nushu, the only script designed and used exclusively by women.

