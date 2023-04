Fri Apr. 28 at 10:40AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Hear the Detroit Symphony Orchestra play Joseph Bologne's Violin Concerto No.2 along with guest artist Augustin Hadelich, under the baton of JoAnn Falletta.

Also on the program, works by Stravsinky, Kodaly, and a new work co-commissioned by the DSO, “Upon Daybreak” written by the young Black composer, Brian Raphael Nabors.

The DSO Live is made possible thanks to WKAR’s partnership with WRCJ in Detroit.