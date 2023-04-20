© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
America and the Taliban, Part 3 | Frontline

Published April 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Tue Apr. 25 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The final part to how America's 20-year investment in Afghanistan culminated in Taliban victory.

How America's 20-year investment in Afghanistan culminated in Taliban victory. Drawing on decades of on the ground reporting, and interviews with Taliban and US officials, the conclusion of an investigation of the missteps and consequences.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

