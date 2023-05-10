© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Into the Megavolcano | NOVA

WKAR Public Media
Published May 10, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT
t1fo0b9-asset-mezzanine-16x9-mWDQtOd.jpg
NOVA
/
NOVA

Wed May 10 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Investigate one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history.

In January 2022, one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history rocked the islands of Tonga. Join scientists as they investigate what caused the blast, how it spurred a devastating tsunami, and if another eruption could be imminent.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update NOVA
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE