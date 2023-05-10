Into the Megavolcano | NOVA

Wed May 10 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Investigate one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history.

In January 2022, one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history rocked the islands of Tonga. Join scientists as they investigate what caused the blast, how it spurred a devastating tsunami, and if another eruption could be imminent.

