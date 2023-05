Wed May 17 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Neuroscientists discover the tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.

Is what you see real? Join neuroscientist Heather Berlin on a quest to understand how your brain shapes your reality, and why you can’t always trust what you perceive. Learn the surprising tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.