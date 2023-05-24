© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
After Uvalde: Guns, Grief and Texas Politics | Frontline

Published May 24, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
Tue May 30 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A year after the Uvalde school shooting, the community’s trauma and the fight over assault rifles.

Futuro Investigates and The Texas Tribune document the community’s trauma and the fight over assault rifles. Journalist Maria Hinojosa examines the police response, Uvalde’s history of struggle and its efforts to heal.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

