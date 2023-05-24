After Uvalde: Guns, Grief and Texas Politics | Frontline

Tue May 30 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A year after the Uvalde school shooting, the community’s trauma and the fight over assault rifles.

Futuro Investigates and The Texas Tribune document the community’s trauma and the fight over assault rifles. Journalist Maria Hinojosa examines the police response, Uvalde’s history of struggle and its efforts to heal.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.