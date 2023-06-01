© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

June 2023 | Great Lakes Concerts

Published June 1, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT
Fenner Nature Center, Lansing
Saturdays, June 3 - June 24 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Jun. 3
Ann Arbor Symphony performs Symphony No. 7 by Dvorak; Jacques Ibert’s Trio for Violin, Cello and Harp from the 2022 Baroque on Beaver Festival.

Jun. 10
Lansing Symphony, violinist Hye-Jin Kim and violist Ara Gregorian play Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for Violin, Viola and Orchestra; Pianist Eric Zuber plays Schumann: Papillons (“Butterflies”).

Jun. 17
Whitewater Rapids by Eric Ewazen played by Emerald Winds; Pianist Sean Chen and Traverse Symphony perform Rachmaninoff’s 3rd Piano Concerto.

Jun. 24
Traverse Symphony plays Copland’s Appalachian Spring (original chamber version) and Lansing Symphony performs Hindemith’s “Mathis der Maler”.

