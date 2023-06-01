© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
June 2nd | DSO Live!

Published June 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT
Fri Jun 2 at 10:40AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | The season finale of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

For the season finale of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, music director Jader Bignamini takes the podium alongside British pianist Isata Kanneh-MasonasTwinkle Twinkle Little Star” get the orchestral treatment in Ernst von Dohnanyi’s Variations on a Nursery Tune. Plus, the gentle lyricism of Giuseppe Martucci’s Nocturne No. 1 and the fate-ful Symphony No. 4 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky with its stirring opening horns.

The DSO Live is made possible thanks to WKAR’s partnership with WRCJ in Detroit.

