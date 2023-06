Tue Jun. 13 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Deadly truck accidents and the fight over measures that could save thousands of lives.

Investigate deadly truck accidents and the fight over measures that could save thousands of lives. As deaths rise, the documentary examines decades of legal maneuvering, political influence, lax regulation and industry opposition.

