Mama Bear | Independent Lens

Tue Jun. 20 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Conservative beliefs have defined them. Now they’re championing their LGBTQ children.

They call one another “mama bears” because of the ferocity with which they fight for their children’s rights. Although they grew up as fundamentalist, evangelical Christians praying for the souls of LGTBQ people, these mothers are now willing to risk losing friends, family, and faith communities to champion their kids—even if it challenges their belief systems and rips apart their worlds.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.