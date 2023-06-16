© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Pride Month 2023
Celebrate and explore Pride Month with WKAR!

Mama Bear | Independent Lens

WKAR Public Media
Published June 16, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT
Independent Lens
/
Independent Lens

Tue Jun. 20 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Conservative beliefs have defined them. Now they’re championing their LGBTQ children.

They call one another “mama bears” because of the ferocity with which they fight for their children’s rights. Although they grew up as fundamentalist, evangelical Christians praying for the souls of LGTBQ people, these mothers are now willing to risk losing friends, family, and faith communities to champion their kids—even if it challenges their belief systems and rips apart their worlds.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Pride Month 2023LGBTQ+
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. To keep improving our service, we need 75 new or upgrading sustainers by June 30th. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE