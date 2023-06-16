Tue Jun. 20 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | See how LGBTQ Americans are finding ways to live authentically in the modern South.

Follow queer actor Dyllon Burnside on a journey across the South to meet diverse members of the LGBTQ community. From a lesbian rodeo champ in Texas to an African American mayor ally in Alabama, he discovers how LGBTQ Americans are finding ways to live authentically and with Pride in the modern South.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.