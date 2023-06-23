Casa Susanna | American Experience

Tue Jun. 27 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Casa Susanna was a refuge for transgender women and cross-dressing men in the 1950s-60s.

In the 1950s and ’60s, an underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men found refuge at a house in the Catskills region of New York. Known as Casa Susanna, the house provided a safe place to express their true selves.

