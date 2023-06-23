© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Pride Month 2023
Celebrate and explore Pride Month with WKAR!

Casa Susanna | American Experience

WKAR Public Media
Published June 23, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT
American Experience
/
American Experience

Tue Jun. 27 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Casa Susanna was a refuge for transgender women and cross-dressing men in the 1950s-60s.

In the 1950s and ’60s, an underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men found refuge at a house in the Catskills region of New York. Known as Casa Susanna, the house provided a safe place to express their true selves.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Pride Month 2023American Experience
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. To keep improving our service, we need 75 new or upgrading sustainers by June 30th. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE