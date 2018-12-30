Capitol Grounds Transforming For Tuesday’s Inauguration

Crews in Lansing spent the weekend preparing the State Capitol for the January 1, 2019 inauguration of Governor-Elect Gretchen Whitmer and other newly elected Michigan officials.

Under the blue sky and sunshine of Sunday, technicians and other crews worked on the grounds of Michigan’s Capitol building.

Large monitors flanked both sides of the Capitol steps. There are also risers and dozens of chairs set up to watch the swearing in of Democratic Governor-Elect Gretchen Whitmer. In November, she defeated Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette. She follows the 8-year administration of Republican Governor Rick Snyder.

The inauguration on Tuesday will start at 10:30 a.m. It will be broadcast live starting at 11:00 a.m. on WKAR-TV 23 and on AM 870/FM 105.1 WKAR NewsTalk. Dozens of commercial television outlets are also expected to cover the historic occasion.

According to Whitmer’s Transition team, other new officials will also be sworn-in, including:

•Lieutenant Governor-elect Garlin Gilchrist II

•Secretary of State-elect Jocelyn Benson

•Attorney General-elect Dana Nessel

•November elected Michigan Supreme Court members Megan Cavanaugh and Elizabeth Clement

•Newly elected members of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees: Brianna Scott and Kelly Tebay

•Newly elected members of the Michigan Court of Appeals, State Board of Education, University of Michigan Board of Regents and Wayne State Board of Governors

The transition team said the invocation will be given by East Lansing Rabbi Amy Bigman of Congregation Shaarey Zedek.

The public is invited to attend. However be aware that much of the public parking will be off limits on streets around the Capitol according to the city of Lansing. You will not be allowed to park at dozens of meters around downtown Lansing starting at 6:30 a.m. on January 1.

The Whitmer Gilchrist Transition Team announced an inauguration celebration will take place Tuesday evening at Cobo Center in Detroit.