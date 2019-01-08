Nancy Schlichting, New MSU Trustee Previews Wednesday's Meeting

Wednesday will be Nancy Schlichting’s first meeting as a trustee of Michigan State University. She’ll join newly inaugurated trustees Brianna Scott and Kelly Tebay.

WKAR's Abigail Censky previews the January 9, 2019 MSU Board of Trustees meeting and talks with new, appointed member Nancy Schlichting.

MSU Board of Trustees Meeting - Jan. 9 10am - Hannah Admin. Building

Schlichting, the former CEO of Henry Ford Health, was appointed by former governor Rick Snyder in the final weeks of his term after the resignation of George Perles.

She says chose to accept the former Governor’s appointment because she wants to be a courageous leader as the university continues to grapple with fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal.

“I am doing this with a heavy heart for the survivors," said Schlichting. "And, I want to make a difference. I have served on more than eighty boards in my life. I chaired a number of boards. I led Henry Ford through a very difficult time financially and culturally, and I think I can help.”

Schlichting signed a petition, along with five other trustees, in favor of reinstating the Healing Assistance Fund to compensate Nassar abuse survivors for therapy, which the school closed in December.

Reinstate Healing Fund Petition Signers: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; former Gov. Jennifer Granholm; Trustees Diane Byrum, Brian Mossallam, Nancy Schlichting, Brianna Scott, Kelly Tebay; Judge Rosemarie Aquilina

However, she says the most important action the board can take is choosing the next university president.

“I think clearly selecting a new president who embraces the challenge that Michigan State is dealing with, who is a healer for the university, who shows compassion and support for the survivors and for all students and parents and faculty and alumni to make sure that we are learning from the scandal.”

Schlichting said she also hopes that the board will carefully consider reinstating the Healing Assistance Fund and waiving attorney-client privilege, for the Attorney General’s ongoing investigation into the internal handling of information surrounding Nassar, in the interest of full transparency.

The board is expected to elect a new chair and vice chair at Wednesday’s meeting. The meeting will be at 10:00 a.m. in the administration building.

