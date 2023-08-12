City of Perry declares state of emergency after Friday tornado strike

The city of Perry in Shiawassee County says a tornado strike Friday night has caused downed power lines and damage to buildings and trees.

A state of emergency has been declared.

City officials are asking residents to limit sewer usage due to power outages and a strain on pumping stations.

People should also stay off the streets due to those downed power lines and debris outside.

Several employees with the city of Owosso's Department of Public Works helped last night in the effort to clean up storm debris.

In a 9:35 p.m. update on Facebook Friday, the city said there were no reports of injuries at that time.

This story will be updated.

