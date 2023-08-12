© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Perry declares state of emergency after Friday tornado strike

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published August 12, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT
side of a City of Owosso truck at night on the road
Courtesy
/
City of Owosso
Staff with the city of Owosso's Department of Public Works helped with clean up efforts Friday night.

The city of Perry in Shiawassee County says a tornado strike Friday night has caused downed power lines and damage to buildings and trees.

A state of emergency has been declared.

City officials are asking residents to limit sewer usage due to power outages and a strain on pumping stations.

People should also stay off the streets due to those downed power lines and debris outside.

Several employees with the city of Owosso's Department of Public Works helped last night in the effort to clean up storm debris.

In a 9:35 p.m. update on Facebook Friday, the city said there were no reports of injuries at that time.

This story will be updated.

Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE