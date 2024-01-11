40 mph winds, heavy snow in forecast for Lower Peninsula

A major winter storm is coming through Michigan’s Lower Peninsula Friday. Officials are bracing for a potential blizzard in parts of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to bring more than 40 miles per hour winds and constant snowfall through early afternoon Saturday.

The National Weather Service expects the winter storm's gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.

“We're looking at one of the more major winter storms that the area has seen for couple of years, potentially here over the next couple of days, significant snow accumulation is expected,” said meteorologist Nathan Jeruzal.

The storm is expected to create major travel hazards. The National Weather Service advises against travel beginning on Friday afternoon.

“What's going to happen is with the snow being a little bit wet it's going to obviously blow as it falls because we're going to have wind gusts potentially over 45 miles per hour and that's going to be from the east to the west,” Jeruzal said.

The mid-Michigan region is expected to see more than eight inches of snow. The Grand Rapids and Alpena areas could see more than food of snow. Less than four inches is expected for Metro Detroit.

“The Lansing area is not likely to see the heaviest of snow rates with a quarter to half an inch of snow per hour,” Jeruzal said. “Snow rates could peak at one to wo inches per hour on the west side of the state.”

Jeruzal expects Friday's storm will bring low visibility and heavy snow fall by 4:00 p.m.

Courtesy / National Weather Service

“We're going to see the wind peak the first time Friday afternoon and Friday evening, with 30 to 40 mile per hour winds and gusts of 55 miles per hour is expected,” he said.

At times zero visibility is likely, with blizzard-like conditions and temperatures below freezing statewide.

“People may not be able to get out of their neighborhoods Saturday morning, and conditions are going to stay bad with those winds coming up on Saturday,” Jeruzal said.

The National Weather Service is issuing a winter storm warning beginning Friday.

Courtesy / National Weather Service

“This storm is going to usher in arctic air that we have not really seen this year,” Jeruzal said, explaining the storm is likely to be followed by several days of temperatures below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We're not going to be able to recover quickly from this,” he added.