© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

40 mph winds, heavy snow in forecast for Lower Peninsula

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published January 11, 2024 at 4:35 PM EST
A map showing the forecast for total snow fall in Michigan's Lower Peninsula, ranging from 1-18 inches. The snowfall grows in intensity northwest from Grand Rapids.
National Weather Service
A winter storm system is quickly making its way to Michigan. High winds and more than a foot of snow is expected in some areas beginning Friday morning and lasting through Saturday.

A major winter storm is coming through Michigan’s Lower Peninsula Friday. Officials are bracing for a potential blizzard in parts of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to bring more than 40 miles per hour winds and constant snowfall through early afternoon Saturday.

The National Weather Service expects the winter storm's gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.
The National Weather Service expects the winter storm's gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.

“We're looking at one of the more major winter storms that the area has seen for couple of years, potentially here over the next couple of days, significant snow accumulation is expected,” said meteorologist Nathan Jeruzal.

The storm is expected to create major travel hazards. The National Weather Service advises against travel beginning on Friday afternoon.

“What's going to happen is with the snow being a little bit wet it's going to obviously blow as it falls because we're going to have wind gusts potentially over 45 miles per hour and that's going to be from the east to the west,” Jeruzal said.

The mid-Michigan region is expected to see more than eight inches of snow. The Grand Rapids and Alpena areas could see more than food of snow. Less than four inches is expected for Metro Detroit.

“The Lansing area is not likely to see the heaviest of snow rates with a quarter to half an inch of snow per hour,” Jeruzal said. “Snow rates could peak at one to wo inches per hour on the west side of the state.”

Jeruzal expects Friday's storm will bring low visibility and heavy snow fall by 4:00 p.m.

The map shows the state of Michigan and is shaded with yellow, light green, orange and red with the darkest shades of red indicating strongest miles per hour winds. Detroit, Bad Axe, Charlevoix are expecting winds of up 53 miles per hour. Alpena is expecting 51 miles per hour winds. Jackson, St. Joseph and Grayling are expecting winds of 47 miles per hour. Muskegon is expecting winds of 44 miles per hour. Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Flint are expecting 43 miles per hour winds. Clare is expecting winds of 41 miles per hour. Lansing is expecting 40 miles per hour winds. Alma is expecting winds of 39 miles per hour. On the left side of the image it says: "Winds peak Friday afternoon/evening, possible lull in wind around midnight, winds build again Saturday after daybreak. Significant blowing and drifting snow, near zero visibility at times, scattered to widespread power outages." It also states: "A very high chance of winds greater than 40 miles per hour and, a somewhat high chance of winds greater than 50 miles per hour."
Courtesy
/
National Weather Service

“We're going to see the wind peak the first time Friday afternoon and Friday evening, with 30 to 40 mile per hour winds and gusts of 55 miles per hour is expected,” he said.

At times zero visibility is likely, with blizzard-like conditions and temperatures below freezing statewide.

“People may not be able to get out of their neighborhoods Saturday morning, and conditions are going to stay bad with those winds coming up on Saturday,” Jeruzal said.

The National Weather Service is issuing a winter storm warning beginning Friday.

The map shows that the areas around Muskegon, Grand Rapids, and Alpena in Michigan are expected to experience significant snow accumulation, with strong wind gusts and possible power outages. Travel in these areas is expected to be hazardous and should be avoided. The areas around Traverse City, Houghton Lake, Tawas City, Sheboygan, Ludington in Michigan are expected to experience major travel hazards, with post-storm prolonged cold and lake effect snow. The Detroit metropolitan are is expected to experience minor. The areas around Lansing, Saginaw, Kalamazoo, Flint and Port Huron are expected to experience moderate impacts, with disruptions to daily life.
Courtesy
/
National Weather Service

“This storm is going to usher in arctic air that we have not really seen this year,” Jeruzal said, explaining the storm is likely to be followed by several days of temperatures below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We're not going to be able to recover quickly from this,” he added.
Tags
WKAR News Winter StormwintersnowNational Weather Serviceweather conditionsextreme weathersevere weathercold weatherWinter Weather Advisory
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE