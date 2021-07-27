Q: How can I lessen a child’s fear of bees?

As a mom and educator, I always begin a new exploration with books. Therefore, visiting the local library to select books on bees including fiction and non-fiction titles is a great start. Understanding that bees are essential in producing fruits, honey and pollinating plants -- which keeps the cycle of life turning -- is a big plus in understanding how important bees are. Taking special care around bees helps decrease fears too. Bees do sting, but only if responded to in a hostile way like swatting. Funny thing, I recently discovered they also sing. Their buzzing songs can be heard when they are busy at work.

After reading a variety of genres on the topic, encourage young learners to talk about what they know, what they want to know and what they learned about bees. In teacher language, a chart like this is called a K-W-L. Once the child has had an opportunity to respond, seek out the answers and more fun with crafts. Check out how to make a wild bee hotel in this week’s newsletter.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

