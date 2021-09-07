Q: What’s the best way to impact the school environment?

Although there are just as many concerns about this school year as there were for last year, positivity can go a long way in improving school culture. Being positive about the adventure of learning, making new friends, sharing new experiences, and growing together can lessen the frustrations about this year’s unknowns.

Children are known to be sponges, soaking up all that is taking place around them. This includes mirroring emotions, negativity and anxiety expressed by adults. Their ability to be resilient in the face of adversity can be challenging when adults openly express their disdain and uneasiness about current circumstances. This expression is rarely coupled with positive solutions, causing an overload for the developing child.

National PTA.org recommends, “Helping create a positive school environment is one of the most effective ways to make a child feel safe and valued. Partner with your child’s teacher and with other children’s parents and caregivers to create a welcoming community.” WKAR Family is here to help accentuate the positive with great children’s programming like Arthur, celebrating 25 years on air. Check out new episodes this week.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo