Q: What are innovative ways to inspire imagination?

From digital games to Molly of Denali podcasts, PBS leads the way in providing high quality educational tools that spark deeper levels of imaginative play and thoughtful curiosity.

When my children were younger, we spent hours of drive time listening to creative stories. I have fond memories of sitting in the driveway long after arriving to our destination trying to finish a story adventure. I also enjoyed exploring PBS LearningMedia resources to extend the learning with interactive videos, free PBS KIDS game apps and story time with authors. There is something truly special about multimedia that sparks imaginative play and piques learning interests.

For years, I was taught there were various entry points to the mind’s imagination center. These entries included auditory, tactile, and visual channels. Podcasts and PBS Kids game apps provide great opportunities to supercharge development in these specific areas. Podcasts can create a sense that characters are visiting right in your home or in my case, car.

Check out our newest podcasts with Molly of Denali, Odd Squad, Pinkalicious and Petericfic for imaginative inspiration and let me know what you think.

Happy Learning,

Mrs. Pizzo

