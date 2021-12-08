© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Season's Greetings from WKAR | December 2021

December 8, 2021
Seasons greetings - Hear Every Voice. Share Every Story.

Dear Friends,

Season's greetings! I love this time of year, as people across our community share in celebration of religious holidays, traditions of giving, friends and family, and the changing of the seasons.

WKAR is pleased to join in celebration by sharing stories across television, radio, and streaming that capture the spirit of the season.

Specials heard on 90.5 beginning in November and continuing to the new year include Candles Burning Brightly and Hanukkah Lights 2021; A Jazzy Little Christmas and Songs of Comfort and Joy from MSU College of Music; Jazz Night in America, A Holiday Celebration; A Paul Winter Solstice; and annual favorites A Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols and New Year’s Day from Vienna.

PBS KIDS is celebrating the holiday season with a festive lineup of fan favorites and new stories. Peg + Cat + Holidays tackles math problems based on Hanukkah and Christmas traditions. Alma's Way explores traditions celebrated by many Latinx families around Noche Buena and Three Kings Day. Arthur’s Perfect Christmas finds Arthur, D.W. and friends preparing for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa family traditions. And, A Charlie Brown Christmas returns with the Peanuts gang seeking to discover the true meaning of Christmas.

Our WKAR television line-up through December includes a special "Holiday Extravaganza" edition of Under the Radar: Michigan; "Santa's Wild Home," an intimate look into life in Lapland from Nature; and Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2021. Our WKAR World channel features more than a dozen primetime specials exploring religion and spirituality, including Earth's Sacred Wonders, Three Faiths, One God: Judaism, Christianity, Islam; and Standing on Sacred Ground.

For more on these programs and our full line-up of holiday offerings please visit our page:

As we celebrate this season, I'd like to share a special Season's Greetings video message. I've also included a link to our latest WKAR Stakeholder Report, sharing the story of WKAR in 2021.

Our work this year has been made possible by donations from thousands of donors who support the mission of WKAR to educate, entertain and inform as we strive to hear every voice and share every story. Thank you to everyone who has given their support this year.
With best wishes for the season,

signature: Susi

Susi Elkins
Director of Broadcasting and General Manager

Susi Elkins
Susi Elkins is director of broadcasting and general manager of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University. WKAR is home to public radio and television for the Michigan capital region, bringing the best of PBS, PBS Kids, NPR and award-winning original content to more than 500,000 mid-Michigan residents each week.
