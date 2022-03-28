© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Summer 2022 IS Coming!

WKAR Public Media
Published March 28, 2022
Michigan Learning Channel Summer!

Want to stay updated on all things MLC Summer? Check out the MLC Summer Webpage to get involved and stay informed.

The Michigan Learning Channel’s 8-week summer program has everything preschool to 6th Grade learners need to continue building their brains and learning key concepts for school success! Each grade has 2-3 hours of video lessons per week, virtual events and special broadcasts, plus a fun and interactive activity book. All programs are available on broadcast television and on-demand online. Download and share the MLC Summer educator guide packet and slide deck which includes details of the program and how to use it with your family, school, or library. Contact your Engagement Coordinator, Summer Godette with questions or to get involved!

